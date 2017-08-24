Important Notice: The IAJ is a professional media training institute registered with the Media, Information and Technology Sector Education Training Authority (MICT-SETA).

We strive to achieve excellence and quality in everything we do.

The IAJ is committed to the advancement of journalism and the enhancement of communication skills.

We strive to: Maintain social, ethical and organisational values and firmly adhere to codes of conduct and ethical principles.

The IAJ is a media training Institute. We provide core, specialised and tailored training across all media platforms for communicators and journalists in all spheres of the media and in so doing we serve media houses, community media, government departments and corporates so that they are better able to inform, educate and empower citizens.

The IAJ is a media training Institute is a verified Level 4 Contributor BBBEE company. The IAJ is also registered with the Media, Information and Technology Sector Education Training Authority (MICT -SETA)

Known for our reputable training and our longstanding passion for media’s role in a democracy, we offer inter-active, blended learning with subject matter experts.

IAJ 25TH CELEBRATION

Aug 24, 2017

SAVE THE DATE! IAJ 25TH CELEBRATION 🙂 The Institute for the Advancement of Journalism (IAJ) celebrate 25th Anniversary please join us: Time: 18:30pm for 19:00pm  Date: 19 October...

SABC’s Role

Aug 23, 2017

The Institute for the Advancement of Journalism (IAJ) in partnership with the Ahmed Kathrada Foundation invites you to a discussion on the SABC's role in promoting social cohesion and non-racialism. Please join us: Venue: The Institute for the Advancement of...

